NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The State Fire Marshal’s Office arrested a Natchitoches woman suspected of starting at least three structure fires, including one with someone asleep inside.

Law enforcement booked Angenique Paige, 30, into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on Friday. She is facing one count of attempted 2nd-degree murder, resisting an officer, and two counts of simple arson.

Officials say Paige set three structures on fire within hours of one another on March 3. When Natchitoches Fire District #6 crews responded to a mobile home fire on the 100 block of Ann St. they also found a nearby shed had been burned. The State Fire Marshal was called to investigate.

Shortly after the SFM arrived the mobile home next door began to show smoke and flames. Authorities say a woman, whom they later identified as Paige, walked out of the structure. Officials say she ran from the deputy, but he was able to take her into custody after a brief chase.

The first burned mobile home belonged to Paige’s boyfriend, who was asleep inside of the second mobile home when it caught fire. The owner of the second mobile home, a relative, notified him of the fire and they both escaped safely.