Police in Natchitoches are addressing rumors circulating on social media claiming feyntanyl has been found on local gas pumps.

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Natchitoches are addressing rumors circulating on social media claiming fentanyl has been found on local gas pumps.

The powerful synthetic opioid is used by medical professionals to treat patients with chronic severe pain or severe pain after surgery, but it can be deadly in the wrong hands.

“The Natchitoches Police Department would like to warn social media users (Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat etc.) about several fake posts that have been circulating on their platforms,” the police department said in a Facebook post on Thursday. “If you see any questionable posts please verify the validity of the content. These posts are false and can lead to unnecessary fear and anxiety in our community.”

The department is asking the public to verify the validity of the content they might come across on social media and invites people to report any suspicious activity by contacting them at (318) 352-8101.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously using the P3 Tips smartphone app anonymously. NPD says all tips remain confidential and callers can receive a cash reward up to $2,000 for the arrest of an offender.