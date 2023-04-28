Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A second suspect in a Natchitoches homicide was arrested Thursday for a fatal shooting on December 24.

According to police, they arrested 27-year-old Johnathan Robinson on Thursday around 6 p.m. Police were told that Robinson was at home in the 200 block of Melle Street, and he was arrested and will face a charge of second-degree murder.

Natchitoches police said this arrest is the second concerning the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Loyd Brown, Jr. and another victim injured inside a home on Melissa Place in the Hidden Hills Mobile Home Park at 12:17 a.m.

The first suspect police arrested was John Hickman III. Hickman was arrested on March 16 at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Roubieu Street in Campti without incident.

Hickman faces charges of principal to second-degree murder and principal to attempted second-degree murder. Hickman and Robinson are in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.