NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one juvenile dead Monday evening.

According to Natchitoches police, officers received several reports of gunshots around Stella Street and Northern Street.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found a heavily damaged car that was crashed into a tree.

A 16-year-old juvenile was located inside the vehicle suffering from several gunshot wounds. The juvenile was later pronounced deceased by the coroner’s office due to his injuries.

Officers were also told that two additional juvenile victims were transported to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center by family members.

This investigation is ongoing and the Natchitoches Police Department will release more details as they become available.

If anyone has additional information in regards to this investigation they are asked to contact Detective Shane Garcie at (318) 357-3858.