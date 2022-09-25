NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Natchitoches Police are investigating an early-Sunday morning fatal shooting on Saida Street near Carter’s Mobile Home Park in Natchitoches.

Just after midnight Sunday, officers with the Natchitoches Police Department responded to reports of a gunshot victim on Saida Street.

When officers arrived, they found 21-year-old Jaqurian Casson suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing and NPD will release more details as they become available.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or NPD Detective Rudy Glass at (318) 357-3878. All information given shall remain confidential.

Tips also may be reported anonymously by downloading the P3 Tips app on smartphones or by calling Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388. All tips remain confidential, and the caller could receive a cash reward up to $2,000 for the arrest of an offender.