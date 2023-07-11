NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating an early morning homicide at Motel 6.

According to a Facebook post by the Natchitoches Police Department, officers were dispatched to Motel 6 in the 7600 block of Highway 1 in reference to a gunshot victim.

Police say they found 35-year-old Michael Porter, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Porter was later pronounced dead by the coroner’s office.

The investigation is ongoing and NPD will release more information as it becomes available.

Anyone with information in regard to this investigation can contact Detective Shermaria Lewis at 318-357-3914.

Tips can be reported anonymously through the P3 Tips app or by calling Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at 318-238-2388. All tips remain confidential and the caller can receive a cash reward of up to $2,500 for the arrest of an offender.