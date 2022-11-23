NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Tuesday, the Natchitoches Police Department arrested a teen suspected of several burglaries over the past month.

Police say they found stolen items from several businesses near I-49 inside an apartment in the 500 block of North St. After investigators contacted the residents, they placed a 17-year-old under arrest. Officials say police arrested the minor without incident.

Police also arrested the teen’s mother, who is charged with improper supervision of a juvenile. The teenager is facing charges for five counts of simple burglary.

If you have any information regarding the investigation, contact Detective Shermaria Lewis at (318) 238-3911. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to the Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388 or through their P3Tips app.