NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police arrested a Natchitoches man suspected of a fatal shooting early Saturday morning.

Police responded to the scene on the 500 block of Myrtle Dr. around 2:06 a.m. and found Reginald Howard suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers began rendering first aid but were unable to revive him.

The Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced Howard dead at the scene.

Officers arrested the suspect, Derrick Booker, without incident and booked him into Bossier Parish Maximum Security Jail. Booker is facing a charge of second-degree murder.

The shooting remains under investigation.