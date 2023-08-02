All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man is facing charges in connection to a fatal hit and run in Natchitoches.

Police say Leroy Bynog was arrested Tuesday after allegedly crashing into a pedestrian and fleeing the area.

Bynog reportedly struck James Labone around 8:48 p.m. on the 300 block of East Fifth Street. Labone died of his injuries.

Officers booked Bynog into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center, where he faces a charge of felony hit-and-run driving.