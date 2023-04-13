All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchitoches man is facing murder and weapons charges in connection to a homicide Wednesday.

Police say officers responded to an apartment complex on the 100 block of N. Melrose Ave. around 10:50 a.m. When they arrived, they found Joshua Chism with a single gunshot wound. The Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced him dead at the scene.

Thursday morning, the NPD said a suspect is in custody. Officers booked Johnny Williams into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

Williams is charged with principal to second-degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.