NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Mayor of Natchitoches, Ronnie Williams, is proposing an administrative restructuring after a recent string of crimes.

On Tuesday, Williams addressed the city’s recent increase in crime, many committed by local youth. Over the last month, two teens were arrested and charged with stealing a city vehicle. Two weeks ago, officers arrested a local teen concerning a string of burglaries of local businesses. A 12-year-old boy was arrested three times in one week regarding multiple thefts and burglaries.

In the address, he proposed an administrative restructuring of part of the Natchitoches Constitution, appointing JD Oliphant as Director of Public Safety for the City of Natchitoches for the council’s approval.

“As Director of Public Safety for the city, JD will plan, direct, supervise and oversee the daily operation of the city’s police and fire departments, provide administrative and operational input regarding day-to-day operations of both departments, assist in developing departmental policy and public policy. JD will also advise me on public safety issues, including providing guidance on policy and strategy initiatives.”

Natchitoches Fire Chief John Wynn and Police Chief Nikeo Collins will continue to serve in their capacity and report to the Director of Public Safety. Together, they will work to plan and implement responses on issues including increasing pay, the expanding city footprint and the rise in crime.

Oliphant began his career as a Natchitoches police officer in 1991 before serving as a Louisiana State Trooper with Troop E. There, he served as a field training officer, defensive tactics instructor and narcotics investigator. He earned an appointment as the Deputy Superintendent of Patrol.

“I’m truly humbled to even be considered, yet selected for such a position as the Director of Public Safety for the City of Natchitoches,” Oliphant said during the address. “I want to make sure we, as a team, provide the safest environment possible for not only the citizens of Natchitoches but for those who travel abroad and who visit our great city. As I’ve stated before, this is a team effort which I fully understand cannot be done alone or overnight.”

He asked the public to hold each of them accountable and assured that he would do the same for the fire and police departments.

“Public safety starts with certain foundational values, such as professionalism, integrity, honor, courtesy and loyalty. I won’t accept anything less. And these values will be the standard for which these departments will operate.”

Oliphant says Mayor Williams has allocated nearly half a million dollars to support public safety.

Williams says the city already has several other measures to mitigate crimes committed by young people, including recreational activities for youth like the Boys and Girls Club in Natchitoches. Other initiatives include the Summer Youth Employment program, the Mayor’s Youth Council and the Angel Fund administered by Parks and Rec. The Angel Fund helps eliminate the cost of participating in youth sporting activities in the city.

An ordinance designed to pay Natchitoches officers better is on the council’s Monday agenda. The pay increase is intended to keep and attract officers in Natchitoches. Oliphant says although staffing struggles impair their ability to respond the city must respond to calls with the personnel they have. He called for ensuring morale and working as a team to maintain professionalism and a high level of service to the city.

Williams says success in fighting crime depends on the community’s cooperation.

“I want to stress again that we need the entire community working together in this effort. This is no time for finger pointing. I need members of the community to let us know that a crime has been committed. In some cases, we need parents and guardians to ensure that the youth they are raising are not developing into violent actors in our community.”

He encourages community members to anonymously report crimes committed in their area to Crime Stoppers (318) 238-2388. You can also use their P3Tips app. Tips leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward.