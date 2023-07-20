NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchitoches man involved in an armed robbery that left two people dead and another wounded was sentenced to 75 years in prison Thursday.

Jaleel Tousant, 25, was convicted of principal to armed robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon concerning the Jan. 27, 2020, armed robbery.

Police arrived at the home on the 900 block of Short Seventh Street to find the bodies of Hiram Phillips Jr. and Larry Batiste. Phillips’s girlfriend suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was in critical condition.

First responders took the woman to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center for treatment. She survived her injuries. The home belonged to Phillips, whose 11-year-old son was home during the shooting.

Authorities say Tousant and two suspects, 21-year-old Jessie James Petite Jr. and 17-year-old Daereion Latchie, intended to rob Phillips at home armed with handguns.

Latchie turned himself in to the Monroe Police Department on Feb. 3. Authorities located Tousant two days later. The Natchitoches S.W.A.T team arrested three of his family, who faced charges of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder for hiding Jaleel Tousant at their home. Shortly after, Petite turned himself in to the Natchitoches Police Department.

Tousant was also convicted of home invasion, accessory to aggravated burglary, battery of a correctional facility employee, and illegal possession of stolen things. At the sentencing hearing, Tousant unsuccessfully requested leniency and a minimum sentence. Judge Desiree Dyess sentenced him to 75 years in prison at hard labor without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

“This egregious and horrific crime is a tragedy for the victims, their families, and our community. We must continue to stand strong against these senseless acts of violence and the criminals who perpetrate these crimes,” said District Attorney Harrington.