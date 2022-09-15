NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man was arrested in Natchitoches after officers said he led them on a chase through the city on Monday.

Just after 11:30 a.m., the Natchitoches Police Department says detectives attempted to arrest Gregory Washington at a gas station in the 1400 block of Texas St. Authorities say when officers informed Washington of multiple active warrants for him, he got into his vehicle and reversed quickly. A detective standing in the doorway was knocked to the ground by the vehicle, and Washington fled the area.

After a few minutes, officers say they located his vehicle, and Washington led them on a chase through several neighborhoods. He crashed into a Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office vehicle and stopped in the 1400 block of Roy Dr.

Washington was found several blocks away, arrested, and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

He is charged with three counts of aggravated battery, aggravated flight from an officer, two counts of resisting an officer, hit and run, drug paraphernalia, four counts of failure to stop for a stop sign, two counts of running a red light, and ten counts of failure to use a turn signal. Washington also faces charges for two active warrants.