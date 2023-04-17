NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchitoches man is behind bars after the Louisiana State Police arrested him in connection with a pedestrian hit-and-run.

Officials say that deputies answered a call to La. Hwy 6 near the Payne Subdivision around 11:30 p.m. Sunday after they received an alert that a male was lying by the roadway. When they arrived, they found a 42-year-old man lying on the side of the road suffering from lacerations and possible head injuries. Deputies believe the injuries are the result of a hit-and-run and collected evidence at the scene.

The man was taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center for treatment of severe life-threatening injuries. He was later airlifted to a regional trauma center.

Law enforcement issued a bolo for a suspect vehicle and found a suspect in the hit-and-run.

Officers booked Johnovon M. Goston, 24, of Natchitoches, into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. He is charged with DWI first offense, hit-and-run and 1st-degree vehicular negligent injury. Goston remains in the NDC awaiting bond.

LSP Troop E-Alexandria is continuing to investigate the crash.