Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Natchitoches Police Department has arrested a man in connection to the shooting of a juvenile that occurred last spring.

Jarvis Ocon, 26, of Natchitoches, was arrested without incident for the attempted second-degree murder on Mar. 1 after being located by investigators with the NPD.

Jarvis Ocon (Image: Natchitoches Police Department)

Police responded to an incident in the 1800 block of South Drive on May 23, 2022, at approximately 7:21 p.m., where officers located a juvenile with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center and treated for the related injuries.

Ocon is being detained in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.