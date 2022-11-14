NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the sudden death of an inmate at the parish detention center.

Carlos Thomas complained of severe back pain on Nov. 10. While an ambulance was taking him to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center Thomas became unresponsive. NRMC medical staff attempted life-saving efforts but were unable to revive him.

Thomas was later pronounced dead. Officials ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of his death.

The U.S. Marshals Service brought him to the detention center on Oct. 14, 2022, while he awaited trial for previous federal charges.