Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchitoches Parish grand jury has indicted a Campti man accused of fatally shooting another Campti man in May.

According to Natchitoches Parish District Attorney Billy Joe Harrington, the grand jury considered evidence and allegations against 20-year-old Darrion Lamar Simmons in the shooting death of 39-year-old Darnell Browder before handing up an indictment on a charge of second-degree murder.

Browder was found lying at the end of Roberson Street near St. Paul Methodist Church on the morning of May 26, less than a block away from his home on Juzan Street. The coroner’s office said Browder died of gunshot wounds hours before he was found and the death was ruled a homicide.

Simmons was arrested a week later at his home.

Simmons also is charged with theft over $5,000 in connection with the two stolen all-terrain vehicles that were found nearby the scene of the homicide.

The DA’s office says Simmons will be arraigned at a later date.