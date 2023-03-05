All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

NARCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two people are facing multiple charges, including cruelty and domestic abuse after a concerned citizen found two juveniles tied to their beds.

Officials say the citizen called the Natchitoches Police Department around 1:13 p.m. on Friday when they freed two juveniles tied to their beds in the 900 block of Dixie St. Officers responded to the scene and arrested Michelle Benjamin and James Grant.

Both are charged with two counts of cruelty to a juvenile, two counts of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment and two counts of false imprisonment. The officers booked Benjamin and Grant into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

The children were placed in the care of the Department of Children and Family Services.

The NPD asks anyone with additional information on this case to contact Detective William Connell at (318) 238-3911 or the police department at (318) 352-8101. You can also submit an anonymous tip through Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388 or through the P3Tips app.