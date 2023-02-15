ZWOLLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man is behind bars after the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on two Zwolle homes and seized over 400 fentanyl pills and other narcotics.

According to police, the Sabine Parish Sheriff Tactical Narcotics Team had been investigating Jarvarius Jamal Holden, 26, over the last two weeks for selling fentanyl pills. Agents obtained and executed a search warrant Tuesday afternoon for two different residences on Jenny Loop in Zwolle.

After executing the search warrants, police located 434 fake Oxycodone pills which tested positive for Fentanyl, over 1 pound of marijuana, 4 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms, 2 bottles of Promethazine syrup, various drug paraphernalia, and $6682 in cash.

Holden was booked into the Sabine Parish Detention Center on the following charges:

Possession with intent to distribute schedule I (Marijuana)

Possession with intent to distribute schedule II (Fentanyl)

Possession of hallucinogenic plant

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Aggravated second-degree battery

Cruelty to juveniles

Resisting an officer

Possession of firearm while in possession of CDS

His bond has not yet been set.

Sheriff Aaron Mitchell says there have been several overdoses, including two deaths, as a result of Fentanyl in recent months in Sabine Parish. “Fentanyl is a deadly drug, even in very small amounts, and it is often disguised as other popular pain pills,” he added.