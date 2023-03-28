All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police arrested a man during a traffic stop after they say they found narcotics packaged to sell in the vehicle.

Around 5:45 p.m. Friday, officers pulled over Myron Lawson,22, at Hollywood Ave. and Jewella Ave. Police reportedly found a firearm, large amounts of cash, and multiple narcotics. They seized a handgun, marijuana packaged for sale, a scale, methamphetamine tables and almost $5,000 cash.

Officers arrested Lawson and charged him with one count of a schedule two narcotic with intent to distribute, one count of possession of a schedule one narcotic with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance.

He was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center with a bond set at $77,750.