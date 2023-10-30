TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Officials released the names of three people killed in a mass shooting in Texarkana Saturday.

A fight reportedly broke out at a party in the back room of a building, in which at least two men pulled out rifles and started shooting. According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, 26-year-old Deandre Fezell died at the scene. Alqadis Williams, 30, and Jayla Hampton, 22, later died of their wounds at the hospital.

Texarkana mass shooting at party (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Three other people reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries. According to the TTPD, at least one victim has been released from the hospital.

Police are still searching for a shooting suspect, 20-year-old Brioskii Warren. A warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was issued for Warren’s arrest over the weekend.

The TAPD asks that anyone with information on this case or where Warren might be to call them at (903) 798-3116 or submit an anonymous tip to Texarkana Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-STOP.