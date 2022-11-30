SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Shreveport and Greenwood are conducting a manhunt after multiple vehicles were stolen from a local business on Tuesday night.

Officials say the suspects stole nine vehicles from the Greater Shreveport-Bossier Auto Auction at 8000 US-80. Police received a call about the thefts just before 6:50 a.m. Wednesday.

After an extensive search throughout the morning, officers recovered three of the missing vehicles. Authorities have two suspects in custody, but officials say they believe others were involved as well.

If you have any information about the thefts, call the Greenwood Police Department at (318) 938-5554 or the Shreveport Police Department at (318) 673-7140.