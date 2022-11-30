CADDO PARISH, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Shreveport man with thousands of dollars of drugs in his possession.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s K-9 Unit, DEA Taskforce, ATF Task Force, FBI Task Force, and the CPSO Patrol Division assisted CPSO narcotics agents with a traffic stop. They executed two search warrants on 53-year-old Emmanuel Barrett.

According to CPSO reports, during the stop, deputies found 29 grams of methamphetamine and $784 in Barrett’s pockets. He attempted to run but did not manage to escape.

Deputies searched Barrett’s car and his home in the 9000 block of Mansfield Road. During the search, law enforcement found 40 grams of meth and 69 grams of marijuana. There was also a child under 13 in Barrett’s car at the time of the traffic stop.

The street value of the 69 total grams of meth seized is estimated at $6900. The marijuana is valued at $690.

Barrett was booked into Caddo Correctional Center and charged with possession of schedule II with intent to distribute, resisting an officer, and illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile.