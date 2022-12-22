MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, vehicle thefts in the United States are on the rise and Marshall police are no stranger to that.

Police are investigating after seven vehicles were stolen from a lot in Marshall Wednesday night.

Marshall Police Department and Crime Stoppers said the vehicles were stolen from a local business on East End Boulevard. Multiple people entered the business and took keys to vehicles on the lot.

The vehicles taken are a blue 2014 Dodge Ram with Texas license plate number FBM-7419, a gray 2019 Ford F-150 with Texas license plate number MSK-1310, a white 2016 Jeep Wrangler with Texas license plate number JXY-9154, a black 2013 Ford F-150 with Texas license plate number BVV-3974 and a white 2008 Lexus GX470 with Texas license plate number SJW-6996.

Due to the rise in car thefts across the United States, MPD shared several tips to protect yourself and others from becoming a victim of car theft.

Take your vehicle’s keys; do not leave keys in or on your vehicle.

Close windows and lock all doors when you park.

If possible, park in a well-lit area.

Never leave valuables in your vehicle, especially if they can be seen from outside the vehicle.

Do not leave unattended firearms in your car, even if they are hidden from view.

Install an audible alarm system and anti-theft devices. Visible devices, such as a steering wheel lock, window etching, or a flashing alarm light may be enough to deter a car thief.

Install a vehicle immobilizer so your car cannot be “hotwired.”

Call the police if you see someone looking into cars or acting suspiciously. Please be prepared to give the location, vehicle, and any details you can observe.

If your car is stolen, please contact the police immediately. Locate your vehicle’s pertinent information, including its VIN, license plate number, and details of the make, model, color, and notable features. After you file the report, call your insurance provider.

Anyone with information about this crime or observe any of these vehicles, please contact the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575 or if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969 or use the P3 Tips App. The investigation is ongoing.