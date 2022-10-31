SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a Shreveport woman for the fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist in south Shreveport late Saturday night.

According to CPSO, 24-year-old Victoria Woodfork surrendered to the sheriff’s office Sunday after investigators could match evidence from the crash site in the 200 block of Mayo Road to Woodfork’s black Kia Forte.

At the time of the crash, Woodfork did not stop and attempt to render aid or call for help. The cyclist later died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

A Shreveport woman has been arrested following the death of a cyclist over the weekend, said Sheriff Steve Prator.

Woodfork was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center and charged with hit-and-run driving. No bond has been set.