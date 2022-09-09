CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The mother of one of the four teens charged in connection with a series of car thefts and vehicle burglaries in Blanchard earlier this week is now facing charges of her own.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s says they arrested 30-year-old Zenkendra Jenkins is charged her with improper supervision of a minor by a parent.

The teens were arrested after deputies were called around 3 a.m. Tuesday to investigate reports that a group of teens was stealing change and prescription drugs from parked cars in an apartment complex in the 4300 block of Roy Road in Blanchard.

The investigation led detectives to find that a 2020 Dodge Charger the teens were riding in was reported stolen in Texarkana on August 31. They also recovered two handguns and a rifle from the teens.

Caddo deputies arrested a 13-year-old, a 15-year-old, and two 19-year-olds in connection with the incident.

The investigation is ongoing. The sheriff’s office says the suspects and their parents could face more charges.