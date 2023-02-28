CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Mooringsport man was sentenced on Tuesday by Caddo District Judge Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett on drug and gun charges.

Charlie Lee Blow Jr., 36, was convicted by a jury On Feb. 7, of possession of the Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon previously convicted of domestic abuse battery, and illegal carrying of a weapon while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Blow was sentenced in Caddo Parish Court on Tuesday to 18 months at hard labor for the conviction of possession of under 2 grams of methamphetamine; 15 years without benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence for the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and to seven years at hard labor without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence for possession of a firearm while in possession of the controlled and dangerous substance methamphetamine. The sentences are to run concurrently, but consecutively to any other sentences Blow may have.

The conviction is tied to the night of July 7, 2022, when Blow aggressively advanced at Shreveport police officers when they responded to reports of an armed person in the 300 block of Pierre Ave.

A loaded revolver and a crack pipe were found near Blow before he was placed in a police car, and Blow admitted to officers that the pipe was his. He also confessed to having possession of a revolver that did not belong to him.

As Blow was being booked, another crack pipe and methamphetamine were found on his person.

Caddo Parish Assistant Districts Attorneys Ross Owen and Erica Jefferson prosecuted the case. Blow was defended by Allison Melton-Griffin and Evan McMichael.