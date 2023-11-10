CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Mooringsport man convicted of molestating his developmentally disabled granddaughter was sentenced to seven decades in prison.

The victim, a 28-year-old with the cognitive abilities of a 12-year-old, woke up to her grandfather committing lewd and lascivious acts on her while she and her sister were sleeping.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney, 69-year-old Micheal Harris was found guilty of molestation that on occurred September 24, 2021.

The victim and her sister were sleeping over at the grandparent’s house due to their mother and another sibling were involved in a medical emergency. The victim testified she told her grandfather to stop three times but Harris did not.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney, the crime was deemed as a crime of violence. Harris must serve at least 25 years without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

In a previous report, Harris was convicted 13 years ago for molesting his daughter, the mother of the victim.