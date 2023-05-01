All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — A theft complaint in West Monroe led deputies to discover a teenage sex trafficking victim.

According to authorities, four suspects stole over $1,000 worth of alcohol from a convenience store on Cypress St. on Feb. 9.

During the investigation, officials identified one of the suspects to be Shimedra Hunter. According to the affidavit, security footage showed Hunter grabbing a bottle of alcohol as the cashier turned their back.

In a separate investigation, deputies learned that a 15-year-old victim was sex trafficked and involved in pornography for approximately two years. Officials say a male subject and Hunter had sexual intercourse with the victim when they met.

According to deputies, the victim advised Hunter that she was 13 years old and Hunter was allegedly “okay” with the victim’s age during their initial meeting. They say Hunter allegedly took her to houses to have sexual intercourse with other subjects while Hunter would allegedly steal from the residence.

Officials learned that Hunter allegedly required the victim to get money from the subjects that she engaged in sexual activities with to pay for food and rent. Authorities obtained an arrest warrant for Hunter and she was arrested on April 29, 2023.

According to officials, Hunter was charged with four counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, simple burglary, criminal conspiracy, felony theft, and traffic children for sex. Her bond was set at $21,250.