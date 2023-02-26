Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Authorities say a family was walking in a parking lot on Desiard Street in Monroe on Friday when a man they did not know grabbed the hand of their four-year-old son and tried to walk away with him.

The boy’s mother began yelling at the man and commanded him to release her child, but the stranger reportedly cursed and said he did not have to let go of the child. The child’s father threatened to call the police, at which time the man released the couple’s son and left the apartment complex.

Authorities were able to locate the suspect, and the parents were able to confirm identification.

Anthony Price, 33, was arrested for simple kidnapping.

Photo courtesy of Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

Price’s bond is set to $25,000.