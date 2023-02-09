FILE: A Target store sign is seen on August 21, 2019 in Pembroke Pines, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Monroe man is in jail after allegedly soliciting a female delivery driver for sex while at a local Target shopping center.

On Feb. 9 officers from the Monroe Police Department received a call to the Target shopping center on the 4000 block of Pecanland Mall Dr. Officers say that 52-year-old Jeffery D. Scott spoke to a female delivery driver and allegedly offered drugs to get her to have sex with him.

Scott reportedly was holding crack cocaine in his left hand and officers placed him in handcuffs.

While being placed under arrest, Scott allegedly offered to pay officers not to transport him to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He is facing charges of soliciting for prostitution, public bribery and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.