Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Monroe man was arrested Monday and charged with multiple counts of sleeping with their girlfriend’s teenage child in 2020.

On September 5, 2022, Shexnieavia Letavious Pope was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with three counts of indecent behavior with juveniles and five counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

An investigation began on September 12, 2020, when the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report of an alleged sex offense at a residence on West Olive St. in West Monroe. According to authorities, the 14-year-old child of the complainant told their mother they had sexual intercourse with a 35-year-old man.

The woman told deputies the 35-year-old man was her boyfriend at the time. They reportedly met the suspect, who went by the nickname “Tae” or “Trigga.”, on the Tag dating app, and dated for approximately 14 days. She did not know the boyfriend’s full name, only nicknames.

“Tae” was described as a Black male, standing five foot and seven inches, with dreadlocks. The child’s mother advised authorities that the suspect was born in August and provided a photo of him.

During their investigation, deputies identified the Pope as the suspect. According to the child’s mother, her children returned home from summer visitation with their father in Baton Rouge, La., on July 11, 2020. She told the OPSO that she went to work that night, leaving her children with Pope.

According to the teen, Pope invited them into a bedroom after their sibling fell asleep. They reported that Pope allegedly wanted to play a game and dared the juvenile to perform inappropriate acts. Pope and the juvenile allegedly went on to have sexual intercourse on multiple occasions. The teen says they had sexual intercourse with Pope to hurt their mother.