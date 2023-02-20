MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday that a corrections deputy at Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center was arrested for attempting to bring in narcotics.

Corrections deputy Eric W. Robinson, 56, of Minden, is facing charges for 1 count of introducing contraband into a correctional facility and malfeasance in office. Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker said Robinson attempted to enter the facility with 5 bags of synthetic marijuana, also known as ‘mojo’.

He was arrested, and his employment was immediately terminated.



Authorities say Robinson’s arrest was the result of an ongoing investigation by the WPSO Narcotics and Investigation Division.



“Our investigators worked diligently and thoroughly to gather the facts and evidence to make an arrest and to stop these drugs from entering our facility. No one is above the law, and we certainly will enforce the law equally to all, including our own employees. It is a disappointment to have to arrest one of your own because we hold ourselves to the highest standards of integrity and character. As sheriff, I will continue to uphold these standards and be accountable to the citizens of Webster Parish,” said Parker.