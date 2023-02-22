Shreveport police and Fire EMS on the scene of a shooting on Miller Street.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man who was fatally shot in the Martin Luther King, Jr. neighborhood Tuesday evening was identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner.

According to the coroner, 38-year-old Roy Delane Crew, Jr. was fatally wounded just after 5:10 p.m. in the 2100 block of Miller Avenue.

Shreveport police said a 70-year-old woman was also injured and brought to the hospital for treatment of injuries considered non-life-threatening.

Police seek to identify the two men who got out of a blue sedan and shot Crew and the elderly victim on the home’s porch.

The slaying marks the 12th homicide in Shreveport and Caddo Parish to date in 2023.

An autopsy was ordered.