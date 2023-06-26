SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex Monday night that left two men wounded.

Officers responded to the scene at Riverdale Apartments on Rasberry Ln. around 8:46 p.m. Police found a man suffering gunshot wounds in the arm and the leg. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Two men wounded in shooting at Riverdale Apartments in Shreveport (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

First responders found a second injured man. Officials say they do not yet know if he was shot, but he is en route to the hospital for treatment of what they say are life-threatening injuries.

Officials say both men were found inside an apartment.

The police department has not yet released if there is a suspect in the shooting.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.