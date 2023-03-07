MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigations released the name of both suspects and the victim in an arson-homicide in McCurtain County last week.

Officials say Danette Stowe, 43, died in the fire on March 2 when she went into the home to save her two dogs. Both dogs also perished in the fire. Her husband was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Deputies arrested Allen Shaw, the property owner, and his friend Randy Sander later that day.

Officials say Shaw previously contacted the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office because he was upset that the tenants had not paid rent for two years. The tenants told deputies they were concerned because Shaw had come to the property multiple times. Law enforcement explained the eviction process to all involved and suggested the tenants get a protective order.

Shaw allegedly returned to the property with Sander and set fire to the home. Firefighters found Stowe’s body inside the home once they put out the flames. Deputies later found Shaw in a home in Idabel.

Both Shaw and Sander are facing charges of second-degree murder and arson in the second degree. They remain in custody in the McCurtain County Jail with $500,000 bonds each.