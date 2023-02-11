MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Ok. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man who escaped from the McCurtain County Sheriff’s custody late Friday night while on a medical transport is back in custody.

According to posts on the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook Page, Justin Levi Clowers attempted to strangle a jailer with his handcuffs while on medical transport to and from McCurtain Memorial Hospital at approximately 11:45 p.m.

Police said Clowers managed to escape the transport van leading multiple law enforcement agencies to aid in his capture.

Clowers, a level 3 sex offender, was considered dangerous by law enforcement.

A subsequent post on the MCSO Facebook page announced Clowers’ capture just before 11 a.m. Saturday. The office thanked local law enforcement, including the Idabel Police Department and the Choctaw Nation Tribal Police, for their quick response to get Clowers back into police custody.

According to MCSO, the jailer was not injured during Clowers’ escape.