SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Monday afternoon Mayor Arceneaux’s office released a statement on the two shootings during the Krewe of Gemini parade on Saturday.

“Mayor Tom Arceneaux has been briefed regarding the two shootings that occurred during the Krewe of Gemini Parade on Saturday, February 18th. These two shootings are unfortunate incidents that mar a significant event.

One shooting took place in the area reserved for families to watch the parade. Sadly, it resulted in the death of a young man, Kip Lewis of Marshall, Texas. The Mayor extends his deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Mr. Lewis.

The other shooting appears to have resulted from an argument and an ensuing altercation. The shooting resulted in a non-life-threatening injury to a local citizen, who is recovering. The Mayor hopes for a quick and complete recovery.

Both shootings remain under investigation.

Mayor Arceneaux has visited with Shreveport Police and Fire Departments, as well as Shreveport Public Buildings and Recreation (SPAR) regarding the incidents and their implications for future parade safety and crowd control.

The Mayor and City departments will evaluate the Mardi Gras parade routes, times, and procedures, as the City typically does, to determine what, if any, changes are warranted given this years’ experience.”