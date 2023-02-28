SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux is asking the citizens of Shreveport to help upend the cycle of gun violence by urging them to report acts of violence in their communities.

In a media release detailing the mayor’s comments during Monday’s City Council Administrative Work Session, Arcenueax expressed his sadness for the loss of life due to gun violence.

“Yet another shooting has left families in pain, sorrow, and frustration. I know the murders of the last few days and weeks burden Shreveporters’ hearts and pound their brains. They burden me as well,” Arceneaux said. “As poet John Donne wrote, ‘Any man’s death diminishes me, because I am involved in mankind.’ Similarly, any person’s death in Shreveport diminishes each Shreveporter. My heart continues to hurt for our city.”

Arceneaux concluded his statement with a call to action for the city’s residents.

“Today, I am asking our citizens for help. If you know the people committing these acts of violence or who may be involved in the groups committing these acts, please make the necessary calls to the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300 or Shreveport Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373,” Arceneaux said. “The only way we can stop this violence is to work together for families, communities, and this city. We are one Shreveport. What affects one of us affects all of us.”

“This is our city. We are better than this.”