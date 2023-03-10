MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A Marshall woman has been found guilty and sentenced for the killing of her boyfriend back in 2020.

According to Harrison County judicial records, Charlene Keigi, 63, of Marshall was found guilty of murder on Thursday in the 71 District Court.

Keigi was arrested back on September 14, 2020 for the death of Terry Thomas.

The sheriff’s office said Keigi called 911 at about 4 p.m. to report that her recently separated boyfriend was on her property. The call was then disconnected.

Officials then said she called back a short time later saying she had shot Thomas, and that she’d be in the front yard waiting for them to arrive.

When deputies responded to the scene, they reportedly detained Keigi and began rendering first aid to Thomas until EMS arrived.

Thomas was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injures. Keigi was sentenced to 18 years in prison after being found guilty.