MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Four people were arrested on Friday on drug and firearm charges in Marshall, according to Marshall Police Department.

On March 17, officials conducted a narcotic search warrant at 812 Navajo Trail and 506 University Avenue. During the search, officials said they located and seized 464 grams of

methamphetamine, 3 pounds of marijuana, approximately 10 grams of cocaine, money, miscellaneous drug paraphernalia items and two firearms.

Officials arrested Avis Delynn Jones, 38, Damarcus McCowan, 21, Tyberious Gonsoulin, 22 and Dekendrick Bender, 22 on drug and firearms charges. All four suspects have been booked into the Harrison County Jail.