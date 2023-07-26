MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Marshall police arrested two people suspected to be involved in a shooting that injured a teenager earlier in June.

Authorities said the shooting occurred at 1706 W. Emory Street around 9:45 p.m. on July 5. Officers discovered a 13-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. A private vehicle took him to Christus Good Shepherd Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening wounds.

Investigators said the teen was outside of his home when a red sedan stopped, and a man reportedly stepped out of the passenger side and asked a couple of questions before shooting the teen.

Christiana Whitt (Source: Marshall Police Department) Eric Lavigne (Source: Marshall Police Department)

Police identified two suspects in the case, Eric Lavigne of Marshall and Christiana Whitt of Henderson. Law enforcement arrested the two, who are facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

If convicted, Lavigne and Whitt could face between two to 20 years in prison and a possible fine of up to $10,000.