MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Marshall man was arrested and charged with the shooting that injured a woman and a child Monday.

According to police, 43-year-old Dameion Deon Redd was booked into the Harrison County Jail on Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and injury to a child.

The arrest is related to a shooting that took place on Monday just after midnight in the 2500 block of East End Boulevard South. According to police, officers responded to reported gunfire in the area. When they arrived they found a woman and a child inside of an apartment suffering from gunshot wounds.

The mother and child were brought to area hospitals for treatment.

“This type of violence cannot be tolerated. I am proud of our investigators who worked around the clock, along with our community members, to identify and arrest the shooter. Our prayers go out to the victims in this senseless case of violence,” Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth said in a statement.