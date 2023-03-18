MARSHALL, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man charged with shooting a 34-year-old man in Marshall on Thursday now faces murder charges after the victim died.

According to MPD, 28-year-old Johnathan Antione Reeves was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police said he shot Adrian Rashad Ward in the abdomen around 1:40 p.m. in the 2100 block of Randolph Street on Thursday.

Investigators arrested Reeves later that day. Reeves remains in the Harrison County Jail, where he now faces a murder charge concerning Ward’s death.

Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth sent condolences to Ward’s family, saying, “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Mr. Ward.”