MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A man was arrested Tuesday following an investigation into drug activity at a home in Marshall.

According to Marshall police, response teams executed a search warrant at a property on West Burleson St., where they located a variety of drugs, including methamphetamine, ecstasy, marijuana, and THC, along with several firearms.

Dashaun Devinceo Valentine, 31, was arrested on firearms charges, with additional charges pending.

He was on federal probation for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine out of the Eastern District of Texas.

Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth said, “We received numerous complaints from citizens

living on and around West Burleson St. about illegal activity at this residence. I am glad to see

the results of this investigation will help the peace and safety of those residents.”

Valentine remains in the Harrison County Jail.