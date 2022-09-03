MARION COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Multiple shots were fired at a Marion County Judge’s car after she pulled into the wrong driveway and attempted to leave.

In a statement, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said that Judge Lena Pope was in a rural part of the county headed to Smith Bockmon Road to make an inquest. Pope mistakenly drove into the wrong driveway on September 2 around 7 p.m.

When Pope realized that she had entered the wrong driveway, she started to leave, and as she did, her car was shot multiple times by Joseph Faulk.

The shots shattered her driver’s side back window, and the rear window. Judge Pope was not harmed and was able to drive away. She contacted the sheriff’s office, and deputies found six additional bullet holes during an inspection of her vehicle.

When officers arrived at the shooting location, Faulk was there; an investigation led to his arrest. He is in the Marion County Jail, where he will be arraigned on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon/ third felony and deadly conduct / third felony.

Deputies also arrested Leska Pendly, who was at the location with Faulk, for an outstanding warrant.