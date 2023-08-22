MANY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man from Many has been sentenced on drug charges related to Methamphetamine.

John Michael Murphy, 36, was sentenced on Tuesday for trafficking methamphetamine. United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr., sentenced Murphy to 12 years and seven months in prison, plus five years of supervised release, after Murphy was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine on June 15, 2022.

Sabine Parish Tactical Narcotics Team members had previously purchased (while undercover) 60 grams of methamphetamine from Murphy and were aware of Murphy’s drug trafficking activities.

Agents were informed Murphy was potentially in the process of attaining more methamphetamine and they began surveillance of a vehicle he used frequently.

On Nov. 16, 2021, a deputy from Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle driving on La. Highway 6. They recognized the driver and knew her license was expired. During the traffic stop, both the driver and Murphy exited the vehicle, and the driver gave the deputies consent to search the vehicle.

While conducting a pat-down search, deputies found a large bag between Murphy’s legs and suspected the substance inside to be methamphetamine. Murphy was arrested and the drugs were seized. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s Crime Lab confirmed that the substance was 136.72 grams of methamphetamine.

Murphy pleaded guilty to charges on April 11.

Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, Sabine Parish Tactical Narcotics Team, the FBI, and the DEA investigated the case.