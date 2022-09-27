SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Many couple will spend multiple years in the federal penitentiary after being convicted of trafficking methamphetamines, according to Brandon Brown, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana.

Elena E. Rivers, 30, and Tryton Alonzo Thomas, 33, were sentenced for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine in the Sabine Parish area.

While Thomas was sentenced to 21 years and 10 months in prison, Rivers was sentenced to 10 years. Both sentences will be followed by 5 years of supervised release.

This sentencing comes after the FBI and Sabine Parish Tactical Narcotics Team began an investigation into the drug trafficking activities in the Many area. According to evidence presented to the court during the hearing, Thomas sold methamphetamines to numerous individuals.

Law enforcement agents obtained video evidence in September 2021, when Thomas sold more than 100 grams of methamphetamine on four occasions. On Sept. 29, 2021, agents watched Rivers drive Thomas from her house to conduct a drug transaction. When Thomas and Rivers arrived at the scene, law enforcement agents attempted to make a traffic stop but Rivers placed the car in gear and left the scene.

As she left the scene Rivers narrowly missed hitting two deputies who were on foot. During the chase deputies saw Thomas throw a bag with a white substance from the car. Deputies were able to find the bag that contained methamphetamine.

Rivers and Thomas were captured by law enforcement agents and following the chase, deputies executed a search warrant on Rivers’ residence and discovered methamphetamine, marijuana, 60 ecstasy pills, and numerous prescription drugs

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert F. Moody.

This effort is part of an ongoing Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) operation.