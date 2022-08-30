MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies in DeSoto Parish are investigating a double shooting in Mansfield Monday night that left two people dead in what investigators believe was a murder-suicide.

According to information released by the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to 204 Daw Road in Mansfield just before 9 p.m. Monday to investigate reports of shots fired. When they arrived on the scene, they found two victims suffering from fatal gunshot wounds.

The investigation revealed that 29-year-old Corderek Colbert of Mansfield died of a self-inflicted gunshot after he fatally shot 29-year-old Jamecia Adkins, also of Mansfield.

The sheriff’s office says this is an ongoing investigation, and additional information will be provided if deemed necessary by investigators.

Sheriff Richardson and his staff offer their heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the families and friends affected by this tragedy.