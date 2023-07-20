SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday morning that left a man dead.

Police arrived on the scene on 6900 block California Avenue just after 7 a.m. Thursday morning to investigate a report of domestic violence. Officers took reports and interviewed a female at the home who said she feared for her safety.

They searched for a suspect for over an hour in a heavily wooded area. Officers were not able to locate him at the time.

Just before 8:30 a.m., the SPD received a call of shots fired at the same address. Officers were still in the neighborhood and responded back to the address on California Avenue. They found a 44-year-old man in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived.

Shooting on California Avenue in Shreveport (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Shooting on California Avenue in Shreveport (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Shooting on California Avenue in Shreveport (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

An armed person surrendered to officers at the scene.

Authorities said the victim was in critical condition. EMS transported him to Oschner LSU Health Hospital, where he died of his wounds.

Law enforcement have a 17-year-old male detained in connection with the shooting. Officials believe the shooting began as a domestic dispute where the suspect died of his injuries. The SPD is continuing to investigate the shooting.